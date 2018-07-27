Delhi HC directs chief secy to resolve waterlogging woes

The court has taken suo motu cognizance and initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on waterlogging. The case will be heard on August 17. (Express Photo/File) The court has taken suo motu cognizance and initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on waterlogging. The case will be heard on August 17. (Express Photo/File)

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with officials of various civic agencies to resolve the waterlogging problem in the national capital during monsoons. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the officer to prepare a document on stormwater drainage management system, along with a composite plan to deal with flooding.

The Delhi government submitted documents on the existing drainage in Delhi to the court, following which it asked whether something could be done to increase its stormwater-carrying capacity.

Taking into account news reports on waterlogging, the court said it was shocking that it was happening year after year, and asked the reason for the same. On July 13, heavy rainfall in Delhi led to waterlogging at several arterial roads across the city — including central Delhi’s Minto Road — and created traffic chaos.

