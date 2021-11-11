Delhi HC directs Centre to respond to plea seeking labelling of products as veg/non-veg

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to respond within three weeks to a petition seeking strict implementation of rules mandating manufacturers to label their products as vegetarian or non-vegetarian according to the ingredients used in it.

“There can be no denying the fact that every person has the right to know, which springs from the Right to Freedom of Speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The issues raised herein have a bearing on Right to Life preserved under Article 21 in as much as a person is entitled to profess and follow his beliefs, which is also protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. We, therefore, direct the respondent authorities to seriously examine the issues and respond to the petition within three weeks,” the court said.

In the petition, Ram Gau Raksha Dal said ‘vegetarianism’ is deeply rooted in India through religion. The plea argued that it is the fundamental right of a citizen to know whether the food they consume, cosmetics and perfumes they use, clothes or garments they wear, contain or are manufactured using components or parts derived from the body of an animal.

Issuing notice to the Centre and authorities, the court said the order be placed before the concerned secretaries of the ministries.