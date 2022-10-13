Delhi HC directs CBI to arrest absconding ‘godman’ of Rohini ashram

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to “take all possible steps” to arrest absconding “godman” Virender Dev Dixit in a plea pertaining to the protection of the rights of women living in his Rohini ashram.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed during the course of hearing on October 7 that Dixit had been declared a proclaimed offender and that his whereabouts were not known.

“It has also been pointed out by the learned amicus curiae that videos are being uploaded by Mr Virender Dev Dixit, and even in August 2022, a video has been uploaded. It is really strange that there is no report from the CBI in respect of the arrest of Mr. Virender Dev Dixit,” the order stated.

The court directed the CBI to file an affidavit on the arrest of Dixit and asked the CBI superintendent of police to remain present on the next date of hearing, November 10.

The court further directed the ashram, Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, to register itself as per the provisions of the Women’s and Children’s Institutions (Licensing) Act 1956. On April 26 it directed the ashram to register itself. However, the ashram moved the Supreme Court but it dismissed the challenge. “The institution has to comply with the order dated 26.04.2022 and get itself registered under the Act of 1956,” the court order stated.

The court directed the ashram to file an application for registration with the Delhi government within one week from October 7, and the government to pass an appropriate order within four weeks thereafter.

In the last hearing, the court asked former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi to assist the court in the matter. It appreciated the assistance rendered by Bedi, who was present during the course of the hearing.

Bedi was asked by the court on April 26 to supervise the functioning of a committee to “enforce the fundamental rights of the women and to ensure that their legal rights are adequately protected”.

The additional sessions judge (northwest) of Rohini courts was appointed as chairperson of the committee including members from the Delhi Commission for Women, district magistrate (northwest) and the deputy commissioner of police (crime against women cell).

The additional sessions judge submitted the committee’s report and the court directed on September 22 that its copies be “furnished to all parties enabling them to comply with the directions/ recommendations which have been made in the larger interest of the Adhyatmik Vidyalaya”.

The court had earlier expressed shock at the state of affairs in the ashram. In 2017 it directed a team to inspect the ashram premises, following which the Delhi Commission for Women submitted that toilet cubicles at the ashram did not have doors.

Over 100 girls were housed in animal-like conditions with no privacy at the premises, the report further said.

In its April order, the court said the institution could continue its activities provided they did not infringe on anyone’s rights.

In 2017 December, the court directed a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal confinement of several women and minor girls at the ashram, after a non-governmental organisation filed a PIL petition.