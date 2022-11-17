scorecardresearch
Delhi HC asks DG Prisons to start fieldwork for BSW students on Tihar jail premises

delhi news, delhi HC, tihar jail news, indian expressThe high court requested the DG "to start the programme as expeditiously as possible" so that students can complete the course while in custody. (File)

The Delhi High Court has asked the Director General (prisons) to devise and “expeditiously start” an appropriate programme to enable prisoners pursuing Bachelor of Social Work through Indira Gandhi National Open University to complete their “practical training” on Tihar jail premises.

A division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal in its November 9 order was hearing an application for interim suspension of sentence moved by a man found guilty of murder by a trial court and was sentenced to life on September 30, 2020. He has moved an appeal challenging the trial court’s verdict and filed an “application for suspension of sentence” in the appeal on the ground that he had to undergo “26 days of mandatory practical training” to complete his first-semester undergraduate course in BSW at IGNOU.

The High Court during a previous hearing on October 10 had sought a status report, and on October 20, the State submitted that the man need not venture out of the jail for completing his fieldwork and should complete his training on the jail premises through any NGOs associated with the jail. The submission was accompanied by the director, the School of Social Work, IGNOU. The HC thereafter directed Tihar jail authorities to coordinate with the director to devise a programme so that students of the BSW course can undergo the fieldwork/practical training, as contemplated by the director, IGNOU.

On November 9 when the matter was called again, a status report was submitted saying that letters and e-mails were exchanged with the director and the jail authorities to devise a programme for field training of students on the jail premises. “The programme is to be devised with the help of prison authorities/ welfare officers in consultation with regional officer Delhi-3 to complete the fieldwork/ practical training,” the HC noted.

The HC thereafter requested DG (Prisons) to oversee that an “appropriate programme is devised” for the same. The HC further requested the DG “to start the said programme as expeditiously as possible” so that students can complete this course while in custody.

On July 19, the HC suspended the sentence of the man for 35 days on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 on the grounds that he had to appear for four exams under the said course.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:28:32 am
