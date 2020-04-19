Delhi HC denies bail to man awaiting extradition to UK

Singh’s counsel urged the High Court that “looking into the present COVID-19 position, his client is entitled to be released on interim bail Singh’s counsel urged the High Court that “looking into the present COVID-19 position, his client is entitled to be released on interim bail

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a 32-year-old man, awaiting extradition proceedings in connection with sexual assault, rape and attempted murder in July 2012 when he was in the United Kingdom (UK).

Raminder Singh, a former nightclub bouncer, at Edinburgh in Scotland, was arrested on April 5, 2015 from Alipur in the national capital when he came here to meet an acquaintance for getting a forged passport for himself on a fake identity.

He is in judicial custody since then and the trial court in November 2017 had ordered his extradition, which is under challenge before the Delhi High Court.

Singh’s counsel — Vikas Padora – urged the High Court that “looking into the present COVID-19 position, his client is entitled to be released on interim bail for three months, also keeping in view of the Supreme Court’s direction.

The accused counsel claimed that Singh, be released on interim bail on the ground that he has to look after his 63-year-old mother, who lives alone in Chandigarh.

To prevent over-crowding of prisons and ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the apex court on March 23 had ordered States to consider releasing some of the prisoners.

After the apex court’s order, a High Powered Committee was constituted for laying down criteria for release of convicted and undertrial prisoners.

The Committee has resolved in its meeting that the prisoners, who are foreign nationals, facing trial in terror case, crime against minor, rape, gangrape, corruption, involved in anti-national activities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was not entitled for relief from jail.

Taking note of which, Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said, “In view of the petitioner failing to qualify on the three criteria laid down by the High Powered Committee, the petitioner (Singh) is not entitled to grant of interim relief (bail) as he is facing trial under section 375 (rape) IPC. The application is, therefore dismissed”.

On July 22, 2012, a 23-year-old woman was found in an unconscious and unresponsive condition in a public park in Edinburgh. She was found grievously injured with her clothes scattered about in pools of blood. Upon hospitalization, she was also found to have sustained a badly bruised and swollen face, a fractured jaw, fractured cheekbone and one of her teeth was missing. An attempt had also been made to rape her.

Investigations by the Edinburgh Police led them to believe that Singh, a resident of Edinburgh, was the suspect in the incident. Another young woman, aged about 27, informed the police that she was also raped by the suspect.

British police had found that, immediately after the incident, Singh had travelled to Glasgow Airport on July 23, 2012 and boarded a flight for Delhi. Inquiries showed that he had travelled from Glasgow to Delhi via Dubai by Emirates Airline. After arriving in New Delhi on July 24, 2012, he went underground.

The UK authorities have requested for Singh’s extradition.

