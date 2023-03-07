Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of looting in 2020 Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man in a case pertaining to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots in which the FIR alleges that associates of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain had looted a man’s godown in Khajuri Khas.

A single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in its March 1 decision said that in accordance with the law for the grant of bail, the court is expected to take into account the allegations levelled against the accused as well as the seriousness of the offence committed.

The HC said eyewitnesses have given an account of the specific role played by the applicant Shoaib Alam and said that he threatened them, and held that it does not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail, at this stage, “when the witnesses are yet to be examined before the Trial Court”.

“This Court also takes note of the fact that after threat assessment of the threat to the witness, the concerned authorities have provided protection to the witness, for the threat being real. Accordingly, the present application stands dismissed. It is, however, clarified that the observations made by this Court are only for the purpose of deciding the present application and shall have no bearing on the merits of the case during the trial,” the HC held.

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR on February 27, 2020, based on a complaint by one Karan who alleged that on February 25 around 40-50 associates of Hussain had looted his godown in Khajuri Khas. The investigation was carried out by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch. The investigation revealed, the order notes, that the place where the incident occurred was situated at a distance of about 50-60 meters from a building which was owned by co-accused Hussain and which had been used by rioters/miscreants, including Alam, for throwing bricks, stones, petrol, and acid bombs.

The court said that in the present case, the prosecution had placed on record the statement of two eyewitnesses who specifically stated that Alam was involved and “he had instigated the mob on communal lines”. The court further noted that the beat officers of the area had also categorically named and assigned a specific role to Alam and acts committed by him in the offence in question.

The prosecution argued that when Alam was previously out on interim bail, he had threatened the witnesses even prior to being released on bail. “It is further stated that one witness has also lodged a complaint that the accused has been threatening him,” the court noted.

Alam’s counsel said that despite this complaint, the trial court had granted him interim bail.

Alam sought bail in the FIR booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.