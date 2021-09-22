Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of forging Covid certificate to get son bail

The Delhi High Court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused of producing a fake COVID-19 test positive report in May to help his son, who is an accused in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, get interim bail.

Justice Anu Malhotra agreed with the Special Cell’s submission that his custodial interrogation is required to “trace out the links in the chain of the alleged conspiracy for making of the false COVID-19 reports and recovery of devices used in making such a forged certificate”. The court on September 9 had granted interim protection to the accused.

In the case registered by the Special Cell, it is alleged Rajender Singh’s son Yogesh alias Tunda had applied for interim bail before the trial court in a 2018 Alipur police station FIR on the ground that his father had tested positive. When the lower court ordered verification of the report, it was found to be forged as the original report showed a negative result. While rejecting the application for interim bail, the lower court on June 7 had directed the Commissioner of Police to take necessary action over the forged document since an attempt “had been made to obtain a favourable order from the court”.

The police in a status report dated September 8 told the High Court that Singh was allegedly the source of the forged Covid report and the person who had assisted him in getting tested stated that he had forwarded the report to Singh’s mobile number. The police on September 13 told the court that the mobile numbers in the case are yet to verified.