Delhi HC asks Delhi govt to file status report on pending redevelopment work at Chandni Chowk

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to file a status report in a 2020 suo moto plea initiated by the high court based on media reports that the redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk, including its pedestrianisation, had been delayed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli appearing for the Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal who submitted that boom barriers are not functional, and after the hearing on December 16, 2022, the Delhi government had not filed an affidavit.

The Delhi government submitted that there were two issues which were remaining. “One was the installation of the CCTV cameras and the handing over of the footage to the police. Second was the issue of manning of boom barriers,” the Delhi government counsel submitted. At this point, the high court asked whether the same had been done, to which the counsel replied in the affirmative.

However, Ralli said that the statement “is factually incorrect”, pointing out that he has submitted photographs which show that “it has not been done”.

“There is no compliance reported by the CMO in his affidavit in terms of the directions of August 23, 2022. Let them comply with the directions in terms of para five what has been done… Let them say that boom barriers are functional,” he said.

At this point, the state government’s counsel said that the “court cannot be burdened with functioning of boom barriers in Chandni Chowk”. Directing the government to file a status report, the high court listed the matter on March 15.

When the matter was heard on December 16, 2022, the chief nodal officer submitted that he had recently taken over. He further submitted that “meetings had been convened by him and an affidavit” had been filed. He had also assured that the directions of the high court would be implemented at an early date.

On August 23, 2022, the high court was informed that an inspection was conducted in July 2022 by the nodal officer and a report was prepared. “The inspection note reflects that there are no boom barriers installed at street junctions, CCTV cameras are yet to be installed and a large number of deficiencies have been pointed out by the chief nodal officer himself in the development of Chandni Chowk,” the order records.

The high court further noted in August that till date, “no boom barriers have been installed at street junctions, and the control of CCTV cameras has also not been handed over to the Delhi Traffic Police which makes it impossible for the Delhi Traffic Police to challan the vehicles which are entering in the traffic zone during restricted hours i.e. 09:00 AM to 09:00 PM”. It was also pointed out to the high court that day that “loading and unloading activities” are also taking place during the restricted hours.

The high court had in August thereafter granted a last indulgence of eight weeks to the chief nodal officer to “ensure compliance of the defects noticed by him as well as compliance of the Inspection Report dated July 18, 2022” as well as the defects mentioned in the minutes of meetings of all stakeholders, including fire services, Delhi government and traders associations, conducted on June 21 and July 18 last year.

The high court had made clear in the August order that if the defects are not rectified as reflected in the minutes of meetings and inspection report, the chief nodal officer will be present in the court on the next date of hearing.