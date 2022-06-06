Delhi HC declines to urgently list plea against ‘stopping of prayers’ at Mughal Mosque

A Delhi High Court vacation bench on Monday refused to pass an order for urgent listing of a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers at a mosque in south Delhi by the Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque is located in the periphery of Qutub Minar.

The division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi had also declined urgent listing of the case on Friday last week. The mention was declined on Monday by a division bench headed by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, saying there is no urgency. A lawyer representing the management committee of the mosque, which is stated to be a notified Waqf property, made the mention.

The court was told that the people were regularly offering namaz at the mosque but last month, it was suddenly stopped without notice. The management committee is challenging the ASI’s authority to stop people from offering prayers at the mosque and from entering it.

The Mughal Mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex and is different from the nearby Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque. A copy of the petition was not immediately available on Friday.