Delhi HC declines to pass order on Kailash Gahlot’s appeal

September 7, 2021 1:50:42 am
The Delhi High Court Monday declined to grant interim relief to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the appeal filed by him against an order passed by a single bench last month, refusing to grant any ex-parte injunction against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.
Gahlot, in the defamation suit pending before the single bench, sought Rs 5 crore as damages from Gupta and accused him of making scandalous allegations against him with regard to alleged irregularities in purchase and maintenance of buses by the DTC. “You don’t have to be so sensitive about it,” the division bench told Gahlot.
