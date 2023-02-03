Dossiers of intelligence authorities cannot be disclosed under RTI if they compromise country’s security: Delhi HC

While dismissing the plea of a death row convict in the July 7, 2006 Mumbai bomb blasts case seeking intelligence dossiers under the Right To Information Act, the Delhi High Court has held that “reports and dossiers by intelligence authorities, subject matter of an investigation, cannot be disclosed under RTI especially if they compromise the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh held on Friday that the “larger public interest is in protecting the safety and security and not in disclosing such reports”.

“Investigations into terrorist activities are an ongoing process. The fact that one particular investigation qua a particular individual may have been concluded would not in any manner mean that the investigation has concluded finally. Such reports could have a major bearing on India’s sovereignty and integrity. There can be no doubt that terrorist activities affect the integrity of the country and they also compromise India’s safety and also the safety of its citizens and security of the country,” the court observed.

The petitioner, Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, was sentenced to death by a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in October 2015 for his involvement in the bomb blasts.

Based on a February 25, 2017, report of The Indian Express, Siddique sought information from the central public information officer (CPIO) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about dossiers submitted by the Maharashtra government and the Andhra Pradesh government in the bomb blast case.

Appearing for Siddique, advocate Arpit Bhargava submitted, “There was an article in Indian Express, which read, ‘The third case, the serial bombing of Mumbai’s suburban train system on July 11, 2006, has seen five death sentences being handed down. But according to a classified dossier prepared in March 2009 by the Andhra Pradesh police’s OCTOPUS counter-terrorism cell and circulated to sister organisations nationwide, both forensic data and the testimony of suspects under interrogation contain evidence that these three attacks were, in fact, carried out by the Indian Mujahideen— and not the individuals charged’…. This is my premise for asking for the second set of information from the AP government.”

Bhargava claimed that the CPIO had rejected his application based on Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act; thereafter he moved the Central Information Commission (CIC), which rejected his client’s appeal citing sections 8(1)(h) and 24 of the RTI Act.

Under section 8(1)(a), authorities are exempted from disclosing information that would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India. Under section 8(1)(h), information that would impede the process of investigation or prosecution of offenders is exempted from disclosure.

Bhargava also argued that if the information about the documents sought from the Andhra Pradesh government were not available with the ministry, the matter should have been transferred to the authority concerned. As far as information sought from the Maharashtra government report was concerned, he argued, the “principle of severability applicable under section 10 has not been applied as to which part of the document is secret”.

He further argued that it would be in the overall public interest to disclose the documents given that the incident involved a terrorist attack that killed many people, adding that the CIC’s order should be set aside as the investigation had already been concluded and his client convicted. His challenge to the conviction is pending before the Bombay High Court.

The Centre submitted that Siddique was involved in one the worst terrorist attacks caused in India and the reports or dossiers sought cannot be severed in the manner as they may contain various other facts over which the investigation is still underway.

The government argued that since the investigation was incomplete, the information could not be disclosed under section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act and that the anti-terrorist squad of Maharashtra was exempted under section 24.

Justice Singh said there could be no doubt that an anti-terrorist squad of state police would be covered under section 24, which grants exemption to certain intelligence and security organisations specified in the Second Schedule of the RTI Act from disclosing information except about allegations of corruption and human rights violations.

“If such a report by an anti-terror squad is not revealed to an RTI applicant, it is obviously in the interest of the country and this approach also cannot be faulted by the CIC. The case of the petitioner who has undergone a MCOCA trial and whose appeal is pending before the Bombay HC would not be a case where under RTI, the information which affects the security and sovereignty of the country can be disclosed in this manner,” Justice Singh observed while dismissing the plea.