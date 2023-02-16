Delhi HC allows DDCA to use R P Mehra Block at Arun Jaitley Stadium for second India-Australia Test

While allowing the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to use R P Mehra Block, allegedly an illegal structure at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, for spectators during the second Test match between India and Australia from Friday, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reduced the number of seats in the stand from 1,700 to 1,500 over safety concerns.

A single judge bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the court was “only trying to save some lives” and in the interim, the high court while noting a 2021 report by IIT-Delhi experts, directed that the stand, accessible from the first floor of the building, can be used for seating spectators using fixed arrangement. The high court further said that this area can be accessed from the external staircases as well.

The second test match in the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Series will begin on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital which has a seating capacity of 40,000.

The high court went on to say that the VIP fixed seating area accessible from the first floor can also be used for seating, and the stands accessible from the second and third floors can be used as per the existing seating in these areas. While passing the directions, Justice Gedela orally observed “Nobody is God here. Nobody can predict what will happen next”.

The DDCA said that it will confine the number of seats to 1,700 even though the stand’s capacity is higher, submitting that they had two certificates on its structural stability. At this point, the high court queried, “What if any mishap happens? We are only cutting down the number by a few seats. We are only trying to save some lives.”

The court was hearing a 2016 plea by one N C Bakshi who had claimed that the R P Mehra Block (old club house) was unauthorised as it was built without any sanctioned plan and was a threat to public safety and human life and liable to be demolished.

Appearing for the DDCA, senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi said that on the basis of IIT Delhi’s report, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had given consent for using the R P Mehra Block. It was submitted that conditions imposed by MCD will be strictly complied with by DDCA.

Opposing this, the petitioner submitted that the very fact that a report was filed by IIT Delhi measuring the stability of the building does not lend credence to the status of the building. In June 2021, IIT Delhi gave a report stating that on the basis of the structural analysis, the building was found to be meeting the requirements of the relevant standard that existed at the time of its construction for the usage for which it is intended.