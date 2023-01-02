scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Delhi HC criticises ‘deliberate’ filing of ‘meritless’ pleas in pending cases, says it wastes judicial time

Justice Singh said the court was constrained to make such observations as it was conscious of its duty to the citizens of the country.

"It should be noted that until the Bar and Bench come together to fix responsibility qua the meritless IAs filed, the main matters will continue to linger and will never see the light of the day," the court concluded. (File)
The Delhi High Court recently came down on the “deliberate” filing of “meritless” applications in pending civil cases, observing it amounts to wasting of precious judicial time and keeps the main matter from being adjudicated upon.

A single-judge bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh made these observations in its December 23 order while hearing an application filed in a pending case, pertaining to issues arising from the will of a man who died in May 2021. The daughter of the deceased man moved the high court seeking a temporary injunction against her mother and her brother from “alienating or creating third-party rights” with respect to the estate and assets mentioned in her father’s will.

In her application, the daughter sought the appointment of an administrator and the removal of the executors, who were appointed by her father. The court observed that merely because one of the beneficiaries under the will is kept out from other assets of the will-maker or there has been unequal distribution cannot be a ground to question the authenticity and genuineness of the will under challenge, especially since it has been registered.

Dismissing the application both on merit and on its maintainability the high court observed, “Before parting, though not specifically in the facts of the present case, this Court berates as to how a web of complex IAs (interlocutory applications) is deliberately created in the civil suits as well as other petitions pending only to ensure that the main matter never meets its logical conclusion and the precious judicial time is exhausted in adjudicating only the numerous IAs”.

“It should be noted that until the Bar and Bench come together to fix responsibility qua the meritless IAs filed, the main matters will continue to linger and will never see the light of the day,” the court concluded.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:12 IST
