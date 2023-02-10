‘Young persons cannot die like this’: HC asks Delhi Police to conduct probe into sale of banned ‘Chinese manjha’

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Crime Branch to begin an investigation into the sale of banned ‘Chinese manjha’, the glass-coated synthetic/nylon strings used in kite-flying, and submit a comprehensive report in the wake of the incidents where young persons and children have died due to the menace.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a bunch of pleas pointing out four incidents in 2021 and 2022 in which young people met with fatal accidents caused by the strings slitting their throats while riding motorcycles. The petitioners had also sought compensation from the Delhi Government and also ensure strict compliance with advisories and directions.

The HC noted, “The fact that deaths are being caused due to the Chinese manjha, shows that there needs to be a stricter implementation of the ban. Young boys cannot die like this”. Justice Singh also observed that the authorities need to ensure that the “FIRs don’t remain paper FIRs” and investigation must be conducted to proceed against such manufacturers and shopkeepers violating the ban.

The HC directed that the Delhi police’s status report will show the action taken in these cases, whether chargesheet has been filed, the accused identified, and whether the said cases are being prosecuted periodically.

The status report will include the details of manufacturers and importers who are supplying the banned Chinese manjha, details of the markets where the thread is being sold, and whether the shopkeepers are being regularly made aware of the ban on the sale of such products.

Justice Singh observed that since kite flying thread is primarily used by children and young persons it is the “responsibility of the government to ensure that the harmful material is not available in the market”.

The HC further directed that the report must also indicate if any proceedings have been initiated against public officials, including tahsildars and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), who are duty-bound to implement the orders banning the sale and manufacturing of ‘Chinese manjha’.

Justice Singh directed the Delhi Government to once again alert the Delhi Police, sub-divisional magistrates, district magistrates, tahsildars, and other officials regarding the ban on Chinese manjha. It further directed the authorities to visit markets and give a stern warning to traders of strict action if they are found violating the ban.

The HC sought affidavits from the Delhi Police and the Delhi government within six weeks listing the matter for April 12.

The court also asked the Delhi Police to consider the feasibility of issuing an advisory on the use of “plastic guard” on bikes to render protection to the riders from Chinese manjha. It also asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the compensation sought by the kin of the deceased, observing that the “deaths of innocent persons caused due to Chinese manjha should be considered dereliction of duty”.

The Delhi Government took the stand that on January 10, 2017, it had issued a complete ban on the sale, production, manufacture and supply of threads made of nylon and plastic synthetic thread material. A reference was also made to an order of the National Green Tribunal on August 10, 2020, prescribing similar prohibition on use of nylon or synthetic thread material for kite flying.

There was also a letter written to the Delhi Police Commissioner of December 31, 2020 to give directions to enforce the ban order. The court was also informed of the details of cases against persons selling such material.