Delhi HC to hear pleas seeking details of Covid-19 vaccines under RTI Act

The Delhi High Court will in January next year hear a batch of pleas challenging the denial of certain information concerning the funding and procurement of Covid-19 vaccines by the Centre under the Right to Information Act (RTI), observing the matter was an “important case”.

During the course of the hearing Monday, a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh refused to issue a notice at this stage in the petitions moved by author Prashant Reddy T. “We will take it up on re-opening (after vacation)… I will have to consider this because it is an important matter. I am just re-notifying it. Let intimation be given to other respondents. I am not issuing notice,” the bench said listing the matters on January 9, 2023.

When asked by the court why the information was being sought when the vaccinations had been successful, advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for Reddy, submitted most governments across the world had published similar information sought in the petitions and that additionally what was being sought was not any “trade secrets”. Sukumar said the reliefs prayed for were “not tailored to India” and that the purchase of the vaccines involved public funds. The Centre opposed the issuance of notice and said the matters be renotified.

One of the pleas challenges the order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which upheld the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council’s (BIRAC) refusal to disclose copies of agreements to develop vaccines with Gennova Pharmaceuticals and Bharat Biotech under “Mission Covid Suraksha”. BIRAC is a not-for-profit company and a public sector enterprise of the Department of Biotechnology, Central government established to enhance strategic research and innovation capabilities of the Indian biotech industry. The petitioner claims CIC’s refusal to ask BIRAC to disclose the agreement of funding is a failure on its part to acknowledge the public interest which is implicit given BIRAC’s mandate to foster innovation under Mission Covid Suraksha.

The other plea challenges another order of CIC allowing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to withhold disclosure of purchase orders issued by the Central government for pricing Covid-19 vaccines under the RTI Act. The plea claims CIC failed to consider that MoHFW is bound to disclose procurement orders under the RTI Act and has sought the court’s indulgence to examine a larger question of whether the public is entitled under the RTI Act to gain access to procurement orders given to private manufacturers for supplying vaccines using public funds and to meet the demands of the public.

The third plea challenges an order of the CIC allowing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s refusal to share a copy of the research collaboration agreement entered with Bharat Biotech and the total cost of investment incurred for developing Covaxin, under the RTI Act. The petitioner has contended CIC failed to follow the settled norms on transparency related to public procurement and that the orders permitting exemption under Section 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information Act are bad in law. Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act exempts disclosure of information pertaining to commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property etc.

“The commission failed to appreciate that the yardstick to assess the commercial sensitivity of an agreement involving public authority significantly differs from routine private and commercial agreements. A failure to treat them differently would allow public authorities to exclude any and every public-private agreement and defeat the purpose behind the RTI Act i.e., maximum disclosure, minimum exemption,” the pleas state.