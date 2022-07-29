scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Delhi HC issues summons to Congress leaders, asks them to remove social media posts on Smriti Irani’s daughter

Accusing her daughter of running a restaurant bar in Goa “illegally”, with the licence procured “fraudulently” in the name of a deceased person, the Congress had demanded the resignation of Smriti Irani.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 12:38:21 pm
Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Congress leaders have conspired to defame her and her daughter. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons over a defamation suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza, and asked them to take down tweets and other social media posts regarding allegations brought in against Irani’s daughter.

Irani in the suit stated that the Congress leaders have conspired with each other to launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attacks against her and her daughter with the common motive to malign, defame and injure her and her daughter’s reputation, moral character and public image.

“Despite being fully aware of the fact that the applicant and her daughter are neither owner(s) of the premises or said restaurant, nor have they applied for any license in relation to the said restaurant, defendants [Congress leaders] deliberately made various defamatory statements imputing the character of the applicant and her daughter going to the extent of maliciously peddling lies by stating that the applicants’s daughter is purportedly indulging in corrupt practices and illegal activities under the patronage and knowledge of the applicant,” the suit read.

Accusing her daughter of running a restaurant bar in Goa “illegally”, with the licence procured “fraudulently” in the name of a deceased person, the Congress had demanded the resignation of Smriti Irani. Addressing the media in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had said: “In Goa, a restaurant run by her daughter, it has a bar…it is accused of procuring a licence fraudulently. The licence is in the name of a person who died in May 2021 and…was procured in June (2022). In the name of that person, Smriti Irani’s daughter took the licence.”

More from Delhi

Calling it a “malicious” accusation, Irani hit back, saying that her daughter, Zoish, was the target only because “her mother does press conferences against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.

