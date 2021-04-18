Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel tests COVID-19 positive

The ongoing COVID-19 wave in the national capital has impacted the functioning at Delhi High Court too with Chief Justice D.N Patel and at least three other High Court judges testing positive for coronavirus during this week.

The chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Chief Justice Patel has not been holding the court since April 12 “due to the ill health” of Justice Jasmeet Singh. Similarly, two other judges also have not been hearing the cases since earlier this week after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopt the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23 in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The medical team of the Delhi government’s Health Department will conduct Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests at the High Court premises on 2-3 dates each week till May 31. However, the testing is voluntary. The court with assistance from the health department in previous months also has held RT-PCR camps for staff.