Delhi HC chides govt over 44 guest teachers

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi government’s education department why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for not complying with the court’s direction to decide in three weeks whether 44 persons should be re-engaged as guest teachers.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on non-compliance of the court’s October 26, 2018 order. The judge also said if the order is not complied with by the next date of hearing, May 14, the official concerned would have to be personally present in court.

The court was hearing a plea by Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh (DASS), seeking contempt of court action against DoE for not deciding the various representations, sent by the 44 teachers, till date. The October order came on a plea moved by DASS on behalf of 44 teachers, who said they were not re-engaged as guest teachers, though several others who were similarly placed, had been. The court granted them liberty to move a representation to DoE and directed it to decide the issue in three weeks.