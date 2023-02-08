Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on plea challenging constitutionality of solitary confinement

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s stand on a public interest litigation plea challenging the constitutional validity of provisions pertaining to solitary confinement.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the plea to the central government, granting it six weeks to seek instructions in the matter, listing it on May 23. The Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs have been added as respondents in the case.

The plea seeks a direction from the court declaring sections 73 (solitary confinement) and 74 (limit of solitary confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prisons Act relating to separate/solitary confinement of prison inmates as “ultra vires” being in violation of fundamental rights under Article 14 (right to equality) 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression), 20(2) (No person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution of India.

Section 73 of the IPC states that if a person is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by a court, the court may, through the sentence, order that the offender shall be kept in solitary confinement for any portion or portions of the imprisonment to which he is sentenced, not exceeding three months in the whole. Section 74 states that such confinement shall in no case exceed 14 days at a time, with intervals between the periods of solitary confinement of not less duration than such periods; and when the imprisonment awarded shall exceed three months, the solitary confinement shall not exceed seven days in any one month of the whole imprisonment awarded, with intervals between the periods of solitary confinement of not less duration than such periods.

The plea moved by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal states that “solitary confinement” is neither defined in the said sections nor the conditions that make confinement ‘solitary’ specified. “But its features are designed to gratuitously increase prisoner physical and mental ordeals and conditions are dehumanising, degrading and destroy reformation and rehabilitation inflicting undue additional punishment,” the plea states.

The plea also states that solitary confinement is an additional punishment, an exacerbation of rigorous imprisonment and an arbitrary judicial and police power with no nexus with the sentence.

“It is a gross aberration of law and no court can assume that just because a heinous crime is committed, a convict also deserves solitary confinement…That solitary confinement is a venomous lethal sting of a veritable scorpion; it is sadistic, barbaric and an inhuman practice that consigns prisoners into dingy malodorous dungeons by abusive, coercive and obstreperous prison officials for even minor prison infractions as feigning sickness, squabbling over food or access to toilets, being indolent or even talking back with prison officers,” the plea argues.