Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on plea seeking establishment of BIS as national standards body

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre’s stand in a PIL seeking a direction to the Union Government to establish the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as the “national standards body of India” in respect of “television audience measurement services”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to 10 respondents, including the Centre through its ministries such as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and News Broadcasters Federation, among others. The high court asked the parties to file their replies and listed the matter for hearing on April 28, 2023.

The plea moved by Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life, a registered trust, seeks strict compliance and implementation of the BIS Act, 2016, with respect to Television Audience Measurement Services. The plea refers to the preamble of the Act which reads as “an Act to provide for the establishment of a national standards body for the harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, conformity assessment and quality assurance of goods, articles, processes, systems and services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”, and seeks its implementation with respect to the said services.

The plea states that the Act’s preamble is plain and unambiguous which seeks to establish the BIS as the national standards body. It contends the said Act mandates the government to bring under compulsory certification regime any goods or articles of any scheduled industry, process, system or service.

Due to the non-implementation of the Act, the plea claims, the task of developing applicable standards for various “processes and services in the field of education, health, including advertisements through digital media and television audience measurement services” are being carried out by private bodies thereby overriding the constitutionally mandated duties of the BIS as prescribed under the Act, leading to “chaos, convulsion and corruption” affecting the public and viewers at large.

The plea seeks a direction that private institutions like the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and other similar private institutions be “forthwith refrained from performing the statutory function of BIS in respect of Television Audience Measurement services”. It further seeks a direction to the Centre to take steps to take over the BARC board.