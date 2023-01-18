Delhi HC directs CBI to refrain from acting on Lokpal’s order directing probe against MCD officials

The Delhi High Court Wednesday restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from acting on an order passed by the Lokpal of India directing the central agency to investigate officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a complaint alleging illegal and unauthorised constructions in South Delhi.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a plea moved by three officials of the MCD seeking the quashing of a November 28, 2022 order of the Lokpal directing a CBI investigation against them based on a complaint by Vikram Singh Saini, a former general secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Also Read | No coercive step against Greater Noida authority CEO in land allotment matter: UP consumer body

In the last hearing, Justice Singh had directed the Lokpal to submit the report of the Central Vigilance Commission on this issue. After perusing the report, the high court directed Wednesday, “Considering the nature of the matter, in the meantime, the CBI shall not proceed with investigation under the impugned order dated 28-11-2022. It is however clarified that if there are any specific complaints which are received by the Lokpal against any other officials of the MCD or in general against unauthorised construction, there would be no interdiction of Lokpal proceeding in accordance with law in such a matter.”

The court, however, clarified that this was only a prima facie view and should not be constructed as an opinion on merits at this stage, listing the matter on April 25.

The officials, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, contended the Lokpal had directed an “omnibus investigation” by the CBI against public servants belonging to the MCD and other agencies responsible for allowing illegal constructions in South Delhi. The court noted that on Tuesday, the original file of the Lokpal was produced before the court which had been perused.

“Various legal issues have been raised by the counsel for the petitioner, including the fact that under Section 14 of the Lokpal Act, prior approval of concerned state government would be required prior to jurisdiction being exercised by the Lokpal in respect of such officials who are serving in any corporation or a board,” the court noted.

Also Read | Delhi reports most number of cold wave days in January in a decade; respite soon

It was submitted by Sethi that the complaint was a one-page document which was in general related to an RTI query raised by Saini. It was unsuccessful and thereafter Saini approached the Lokpal. Sethi pointed out that the complaint was not in a proper format as per the Lokpal Complaint Rules, 2020, and Lokpal’s order does give any reasoning why an investigation was being directed.

Advertisement

Advocate Apoorv Kurup, appearing for the Lokpal, argued that when Saini’s complaint was received by them, the matter was sent to the Central Vigilance Commission and a report was received in the form of a covering letter from the CVC forwarding the report of the MCD’s vigilance department which was the basis of the order under challenge. Kurup argued that notice was also issued to the concerned officials and a reply was sought. Upon not being satisfied with the reply, a CBI investigation was directed, he said.

Appearing on behalf of the CBI, advocate Ripudhaman Bharadwaj said as of now FIR had been registered in the matter.

Perusing the records, the court noted that the only findings recorded by the Lokpal in its order are “that the precise role of public servants in the unauthorised construction in the South Delhi area is not forthcoming”.

Advertisement

“The Lokpal takes notice of the fact that illegal construction of properties takes place on a massive scale. Apart from these two observations, there are no other specific findings recorded against any of the officials and also the basis of the investigation against the entire corporation and all other agencies responsible for allowing illegal construction in an omnibus manner,” the high court observed.

Also Read | NE Delhi riots: 5 men accused of setting a nursing home on fire discharged

The court further noted that Section 20 of the Lokpal Act contemplates three stages of inquiry and investigation. The steps that are to be taken for a preliminary inquiry and investigation would include a preliminary investigation by an agency to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case for proceeding in the matter, the court said.

“If such a case is made out then the Lokpal after giving an opportunity to the concerned public servants…arrive at a finding whether there is a prima facie case and thereafter direct an investigation. In the present case the perusal of the record would show that CVC was merely asked to obtain a vigilance report of the MCD,” the court said.

The court said that the vigilance report forwarded by the CVC to the Lokpal states that in effect there has been “no enquiry by either the CVC or by the Lokpal at this stage” and no specific allegations have been raised against the concerned officials or against the MCD and other agencies as a whole. Noting that the issue of jurisdiction and the manner in which the Lokpal is to proceed would arise for consideration in the case, the court issued notice to the respondents and asked them to file their response placing their position on record in the matter.