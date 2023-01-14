Delhi HC bench recuses from hearing review plea against CJI appointment

A DELHI High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday recused itself from hearing a plea seeking a review of their dismissal of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the appointment of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud last year.

The bench was hearing a review plea moved by one Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, which claimed that his PIL was listed on November 11 last year for the first time and to his “utter surprise” it was dismissed within “five minutes” without hearing him or the respondents. The review plea claimed that Tiwari was not “allowed to read important and relevant parts of the writ or make submissions and nobody stood or argued on behalf of the respondents”.

The division bench led by the Chief Justice said that since the petitioner has challenged a decision given by this bench in the PIL it would not be appropriate for them to hear the review plea. The bench thereafter listed the review plea for hearing before a different bench on January 16.

The bench in its November 11 decision had held, “What is recognised in a court of law is a ’cause of action’ and not an action without a cause. It is a classic case of an action without a cause, full of surmises, conjectures, and wishful thinking.”

Ruling that the PIL is “wishful thinking” by the litigant, the court had said that although it is not a prohibited activity, when it forms part of the grounds of a petition before the court, it “amounts to an abuse of the process of the court”. It opined that such an attempt must be repelled in a manner sending a “tenacious message”.