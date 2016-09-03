Delhi HC Bar Association head faces arrest over charges of assaulting woman in 1994

A court has issued non-bailable warrants against Delhi High Court Bar Association president Rajiv Khosla, after he failed to appear for a hearing in connection with a 1994 assault case. However, Khosla said he wasn’t even aware about the hearing.

The case pertains to an alleged altercation between Khosla, the then secretary of the Delhi Bar Association — the association of lawyers practising at the Tis Hazari courts — and Sujata Kohli, who was an advocate. Kohli is now an Additional Sessions Judge.

Khosla is accused of manhandling Kohli following an altercation over her “refusal” to take part in a protest called by the Delhi Bar Association. According to Kohli’s complaint, Khosla used to force her to take part in processions, demonstrations and seminars.

On July 29, 1994, he allegedly threatened to withdraw the facilities given to her by the association, and also removed the furniture in her chamber, after which she filed a civil suit for an injunction.

Kohli had alleged that when she came to the court complex to attend a hearing in the case a week later, the accused, along with 40 to 50 others, beat her up, pulled her hair and threatened to lock her inside a room.

The FIR was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station. Charges in the case had been framed in September 2005, but witnesses in the trial are yet to be examined. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vandana Jain issued the non-bailable warrants against Khosla on August 17, as the bailable warrants issued earlier “remained unexecuted.”

The court also noted in its order that neither Khosla nor his advocate had appeared for several hearings, and the lawyer seemed to be “deliberately” not appearing before the court to delay the trial.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khosla said he had not appeared before the court as his lawyer had “written down the wrong date” for the hearing. “I was told that the date of hearing is September 12. We did not know there was a hearing before that,” said Khosla.

“The bailable warrants were never served on me. Even the order has said that the warrants were not delivered. How can NBWs be issued when I didn’t even know there was a hearing,” said Khosla.

