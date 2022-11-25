scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

The case pertains to ED's probe against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd and several others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery for misappropriation of public money from 2017 to 2019.

rana kapoor, yes bank, rana kapoor ed, ed arrests rana kapoor, rana kapoor yes bank fraud, indian express, express newsFormer Yes Bank founder and former MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The order was pronounced by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on the bail application by Kapoor.

The case pertains to Enforcement Directorate’s probe against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd (ARL), Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), and several others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery for diversion or misappropriation of public money during the 2017 to 2019 period.

The agency had earlier told the trial court that the investigation revealed that approximately Rs 500 crore proceeds of crime were laundered through OBPL, Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd. (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), ARL, etc. which were being controlled and beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Thapar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

The trial court had, in October last year, taken cognizance of ED’s prosecution complaint, an equivalent of a charge sheet, against the accused persons, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed against them.

More from Delhi

In an earlier order passed in the case, the trial court had said that certain accused in the matter were “only hands so as to say and as per the averments mentioned in the complaint, appeared to have been doing certain acts/omissions, while seemingly taking instructions from either accused Gautam Thapar or accused Rana Kapoor, as their agents/ employees.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:42:39 pm
Next Story

Deepika Padukone shares BTS video of her latest ad, calls it ‘pure joy’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close