Delhi HC overturns bail of accused in Turkman Gate violence case, sends matter to sessions court for reconsideration

Two days after a Delhi sessions court granted bail to a 25‑year‑old man, accused of being part of a mob which injured police personnel during a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque near Turkman gate, the Delhi High Court Thursday overturned the decision and sent the matter back to the sessions court for reconsideration.

The HC noted that “in an exceptional case”, the sessions court granted bail “without even a prima facie or brief analysis of the factors which govern adjudication of bail applications”.

It also noted that the sessions court’s order was “cryptic and unreasoned”.

Justice Prateek Jalan recorded that “while the court is extremely cautious in interfering with liberty granted to an individual, the present case falls within one of the exceptional cases…as the impugned order (of the sessions court) is cryptic and unreasoned.”