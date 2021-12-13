Delhi HC asks state govt to respond to plea against opening of liquor shops in residential area

The residents last month had protested against the opening of the liquor shop in their area and made various representations to the authorities.

The Delhi High Court Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking directions for cancellation of a licence issued for running a liquor shop in a residential area in Shalimar Bagh.

Since the implementation of the new liquor policy in Delhi, a number of residents’ welfare associations have approached the court against the opening up of liquor vends in their areas. Similarly, licensees of liquor vends have also approached the court previously for protection in wake of protests from the public.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while listing the matter related to Shalimar Bagh area for hearing on January 18, observed that there are several norms to be followed while granting the licence and such shops cannot be opened near schools or religious institutions. The notice was issued on the petition moved by Residents Welfare Association U & V Block.

The residents last month had protested against the opening of the liquor shop in their area and made various representations to the authorities. Advocate K C Mittal, representing the RWA, told the court that the liquor shop is situated in a small shopping market where items of daily necessities are bought.

“The vicinity of the said liquor shop is such that it is frequented and occupied from morning to late evening hours by children, ladies, old/senior citizens for various reasons,” the RWA said in the petition, adding that residents of the nearby area usually organise various religious programmes in front of the small market.

Mittal also argued that a division bench of the High Court via a judgment has prohibited grant of liquor licence in residential areas. The case has been listed now for hearing in January.