Delhi HC asks police to inform it of steps taken to ban sale of Chinese manjha

August 4, 2022 7:34:35 pm
The Delhi High Court Thursday asked Delhi Police to inform it about the steps taken to stop the availability and selling of Chinese synthetic manjha, a string used in kites, in the market. A counsel representing police sought time to seek instructions.
The division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the petition seeking a complete ban on flying, making and sale of kites and objects used in its making, for hearing on Friday. Asking police to apprise it of the steps taken, the court observed that there is also a National Green Tribunal order banning the Chinese manja.
Sanser Pal Singh, a lawyer, in the petition said that he met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string led to an injury on his finger. Several persons and birds have lost their lives or have been injured due to the kite string, said Singh.
More than ten cases have been filed by police in reference to accidents caused by kite strings since 2016, as per the petition. “In the recent accident caused by kite string, 30-year-old Sumit Ranga lost his life on July 27 on Haiderpur Flyover, Delhi,” reads the plea, adding that the Delhi Police last year issued an advisory for prevention of the use of metallic powder coated thread.
The petition further states that a complete ban is the only solution as “it is quite impossible to catch the culprit or to fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string”.
