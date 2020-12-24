Delhi HC asks panel to fix SOP for post-Covid patients

Delhi government has not taken any steps for post-Covid complications of people who tested positive earlier. (Representational)

THE DELHI High Court on Wednesday directed the state’s expert committee on Covid-19 to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within two weeks for those who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still facing complications. The SOP will be given adequate publicity, said the court.

Taking note of the Centre’s decision to suspend inbound air travel from the UK, where a mutated strain of coronavirus is rapidly spreading, the division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said a large number of persons have travelled before the suspension to Delhi, and directed the Delhi government to ensure that adequate testing and follow-up in respect of those found positive is taken “with all seriousness”.

“I hope you are focusing at the airport after the recent scare… It is imperative that you have quarantine facilities around the airport in all those budget hotels,” observed Justice Kohli.

The Delhi government earlier submitted district-wise data of Covid-19 positivity rate and other related information. After perusal of the data, the division bench said “the picture is encouraging as of now” as the positivity rate has climbed down since December 1.

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who is the petitioner in the case in which the court has been monitoring the situation, earlier submitted before the court that though it was good news that numbers have decreased, Delhi government has not taken any steps for post-Covid complications of people who tested positive earlier.

The court also observed that many people are coming back with complications and asked the state to consider preparing an overall SOP for follow-up.

