Delhi HC asks Jamia VC to submit committee report on dissolution of teachers’ body

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia to submit the report of the committee looking into shortcomings of the Jamia Teachers Association’s (JTA) constitution, in a plea challenging the university’s decision to dissolve the association which was founded over 50 years ago.

In a similar matter on December 7, the HC had asked the university to place in a “sealed cover” a copy of the committee’s report constituted by the university to examine the “shortcomings in the constitution of the teachers’ association”.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh noting the university’s submissions Tuesday observed, “Counsel for the university submits that the university VC wishes to place on record a report based on the deliberations of the committee constituted by the VC. Said report be submitted to the court master in sealed cover one day before the date of hearing. If there are any recommendations by the Dean of Faculties, it may also be placed on record.” The matter is next listed on April 14.

The university had previously argued before the HC that the association has to function as per the Jamia Act and a six member committee headed by professor Mohd. Shakeel was formed based on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties on November 18, 2022, by the university to look into the constitution of the association and the said report is awaited.

The plea moved by advocates Ch Animes Prusty and Mukul Kulhari representing JTA claims that the association is an autonomous organisation governed under its articles of constitution drafted in 1967, and the university has no authority in law on the recognition or functioning of the association. The plea claims that the act of the VC to dissolve the JTA on the recommendation of Deans of Faculties through orders passed on November 17, 2022, are completely arbitrary and illegal as the association can only be dissolved in the manner prescribed in its constitution. The plea claims that the HC in the similar matter had directed the university to conduct a meeting in December 2022, with the members of the association to resolve the issues. However, there was no fruitful outcome that came from the meeting.

The plea has also alleged that the constitution of the six member committee by the university to investigate into the shortcomings of JTA’s constitution is illegal as Jamia has no authority to interfere in the internal function of the JTA.