Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Delhi HC asks govt to release salary of EDMC staff within 3 days

Delhi HC asks govt to release salary of EDMC staff within 3 days

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal amd Justice C Hari Shankar passed the directions while hearing a plea that sought directions to the EDMC and Delhi government to make immediate payment of arrears.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2017 2:29:36 am
Related News

THE DELHI High Court Friday directed the Delhi government to release within three days the arrears of sanitation workers of East civic body, who went on an indefinite strike on October 11. The workers were demanding payment of salaries due to them, clearance of arrears and medical cashless cards.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal amd Justice C Hari Shankar passed the directions while hearing a plea that sought directions to the EDMC and Delhi government to make immediate payment of arrears. The plea also sought direction to ensure that workers end their strike. The bench, however, did not give any specific direction on the issue but sought a status report from the authorities.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that despite assurances, payment of the workers has not been made since 2003. Following this, the bench asked authorities to release the arrears within three days.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now