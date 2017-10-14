Delhi HC asks govt to release salary of EDMC staff within 3 days

THE DELHI High Court Friday directed the Delhi government to release within three days the arrears of sanitation workers of East civic body, who went on an indefinite strike on October 11. The workers were demanding payment of salaries due to them, clearance of arrears and medical cashless cards.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal amd Justice C Hari Shankar passed the directions while hearing a plea that sought directions to the EDMC and Delhi government to make immediate payment of arrears. The plea also sought direction to ensure that workers end their strike. The bench, however, did not give any specific direction on the issue but sought a status report from the authorities.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that despite assurances, payment of the workers has not been made since 2003. Following this, the bench asked authorities to release the arrears within three days.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App