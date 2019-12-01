Delhi HC asks govt to fill school vacancies at the earliest

Noting this, the bench disposed of the petition. Noting this, the bench disposed of the petition.

Expressing concern over vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff and lack of basic amenities in government schools in the capital, the Delhi High Court has directed authorities to fill up vacancies “at the earliest”.

“We further direct the respondents (Delhi government and its education department) to provide drinking water in government schools… wherever there is a need of upliftment of infrastructural facility, the same shall also be evaluated by the respondent concerned and remedial steps to this effect shall be carried out at the earliest,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court was informed that the appointment process for 9,232 vacancies for posts of teachers is underway. It was also told that selections for these posts are already over, and only the final posting remains, subject to certain verifications.

Noting this, the bench disposed of the petition.

