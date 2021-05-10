Delhi HC asks AAP MLA for documents to prove oxygen cylinders claim

THE DELHI High Court on Monday directed the AAP MLA and Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain to submit documents to prove his claim that he has been procuring medical oxygen from Faridabad and brought 10 cylinders on rent from a seller in Delhi.

The court asked senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who is the amicus curiae in the case, to verify the documents. It also directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit to answer whether or not Hussain was provided any medical oxygen by the re-fillers allocated to Delhi by the Centre.

The court was hearing an application alleging that Hussain has been hoarding oxygen cylinders and making “arbitrary distribution”. On Friday, the court had issued notice to Hussain and asked him to remain present.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Hussain, on Monday told the court that he is ready to submit the documents, and alleged that an impression was being created that he is doing any harm to the society. Pahwa also submitted that Hussain has halted the distribution of cylinders.

However, the court asked Hussain to submit documents to prove his claim. It further said, “Why have you stopped. We have not stopped you. The only thing is you don’t have to do it from allocated quota (of Delhi)”

The division bench Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli last week observed that it needs to be first ascertained where Hussain is procuring the oxygen cylinders from.

“If he is getting it from Rajasthan, Faridabad, or wherever and he is giving it to some people in need in his constituency, then you cannot have a grievance because then he is only augmenting supply to Delhi. Even gurdwaras are doing it,” the court said on Friday.

However, the court had further said that there could be a grievance if Hussain is “eating into” the allocation orders made for hospitals, nursing homes, or for individual use at homes in the national capital.

On Monday, the court reiterated its observations and regarding distribution being made by various political leaders said, “So far as medicine is concerned for which they require license, there is violation of that law. There is no such prohibition on cylinders. If they are dipping into the pool allocated for hospitals, then it’s objectionable. If they are getting from outside, then there is no issue”.