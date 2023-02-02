Plea in Delhi HC against ASI’s refusal to organise Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Agra Fort

Two public trusts have moved the Delhi High Court challenging a communication by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) rejecting permission to organise a cultural programme at Agra Fort to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

The two trusts, RR Patil Foundation and Ajinkya Devgiri Pratishthan, have approached the HC claiming that apart from celebrating several festivals on a large scale, they also celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj i.e. Shiva Jayanti on a large scale.

While rejecting their application the ASI has not accorded any reasons, simpliciter rejecting it on December 23, 2022, even though the trusts had requested consideration through various modes and letters. It states that even the Chief Minister of Maharashtra wrote to the ASI for the same. The plea seeks a direction to the authorities permitting the trusts to organise the cultural programme celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary at Agra Fort.

The plea claims, “Speaking order or reasoned order is considered the third pillar of natural justice. A reasoned decision is called a reasoned decision because it contains reasons of its own in its support. A mechanical order passed by an authority is not sustainable and thus impugned communication / order is liable to be set-aside at the threshold.”

The trusts claim that the actions of the authorities are manifestly arbitrary in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution when they are “obviously unreasonable, capricious, irrational, without adequate determining principle, or excessive and disproportionate”.

The plea claims that the actions of the authorities also violate Article 19 which grants the trusts the “freedom to organise events to promote and promulgate the heritage and social values of the national figures and icons anywhere in the country”.

“Impugned communication is a classic example that the Respondents are acting in an unconstitutional manner and Petitioners are subjected to whims and fancies of the Respondent Authorities which infringes upon the fundamental rights of the Petitioners,” the plea states. Apart from ASI, Director General ASI and Union Ministry of Culture are added as respondents.

The plea claims that there are no guidelines or policy of the Respondents wherein they are guided parameters that would become the basis of eligibility. “The absence of such guided parameters or policy or guidelines, it is the arbitrary and colourable exercise of power by the Respondents while granting and rejecting the representations of public at large.”