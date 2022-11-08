‘Historical interest’: Delhi HC says Antiquities Act applies to century-old stamps, envelops

The Delhi High Court has held that 100-year-old philatelic exhibits like stamps and envelopes are “antiquities” under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act (AAT) 1972, stating that they are of “immense historical interest”.

A single-judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar gave the judgment on November 4 on a plea moved by Ajay Kumar Mittal, a member of the Philatelic Congress of India, who said philatelic exhibits were not “antiquities” under the law and that if carrying them to foreign exhibitions was subjected to the “rigour” of the Act, then participation would become a “near impossibility”.

Mittal also said it would disincentivise philatelists from pursuing their hobby. If the court holds that the Act is applicable to philatelists, then the Centre should be directed to simplify the procedure for clearances, he submitted further. The court, however, said it could not direct the framing of such guidelines because it was a matter of administrative discretion.

Mittal had sought a direction prohibiting the authorities from taking any steps that prevent him from taking philatelic exhibits to Tel Aviv for World Stamp Championship Israel in 2008. He also sought directions that a temporary export permit be issued to him. Mittal argued that the main issue was still relevant as such exhibitions are held every year and are of considerable repute.

The court held that stamps, stamp papers and envelopes would be covered under the definition of “manuscript, record or other document” and qualify as antiquities under the Act.

The court was of the view that most vintage items are of historical interest. “History is but a hark back to posterity, and an effort to appreciate and assimilate years, decades or centuries later the lives, trials and tribulations of past times. Items which date back to such past times are, therefore, intrinsically of―historical interest,” it observed.

The court observed that philately is a hobby of the “discerning connoisseur” who appreciates the intrinsic value of vintage stamps and other such documents. “The very fact that international exhibitions are held for such connoisseurs of the art indicates, clearly, that philatelic exhibits are of great value. A postage stamp of the 1900 vintage which, at that time, may have been used and thrown away would, if found a hundred years later, have increased its value a thousand-fold. The historical importance of such exhibits cannot, either, be undermined in any manner. Such philatelic exhibits are therefore obviously articles, objects or things of historical interest. They are therefore ex facie “antiquities” within the meaning of Section 2(1)(a)(I)(iv),” it held.

Advertisement

The court also examined the statement of objects and reasons of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Bill, which identifies the items forming the subject matter of the Act as “objects of antiquarian or historical interest or significance”. It thus dismissed Mittal’s plea and held that philatelic exhibits “of near or more than a century‘s vintage” are objects of antiquarian or historical interest or significance.

Mittal said he owned exhibits relating to the postal system of the Indore princely estate, fiscals of the Indore princely estate, fiscals of the Kishangarh princely state and fiscals of the Khairagarh princely state, among others.