Delhi HC allows three children access to mom on Skype

Noting that “children of tender age require their mother’s presence in their life”, the Delhi High Court Saturday allowed three minor sisters free access to their mother “on Skype”.

“The court is of the view that for a healthy emotional quotient and robust psychological health, the children and mother should be provided unhindered access to each other, if not physically then through video conference…,” said Justice Najmi Waziri.

“A computer shall be installed in the children’s room through which they would be free to access their mother on Skype, etc… and speak to her when they desire or when the mother desires,” the judge ordered.

The direction came on a plea by a woman that her daughters aged 10, 7 and 3 years are presently with the father. The couple are engaged in domestic violence case lodged by the woman. In her plea, she said she is “not aware about the present residence of her husband…”

The woman, represented by senior advocate Satish Tamta, alleged that she has been “physically removed from them (daughters) since February 18”.

“They (daughters) need her company if not physically, then at least virtually/electronically on a regular basis through video conference, without any interference from or supervision of the father,” Tamta said, during the hearing via video-conferencing.

Allowing the request, Justice Waziri said the father shall ensure the computer is in working condition with regular internet connectivity. “He shall remove himself from the room when the children are speaking to the petitioner-mother. The children shall be free to keep their room door closed but not locked, so that they have unrestricted… conversation with their mother, especially keeping in mind that they are minor girls,” the order reads.

The counsel for the father assured the court that the arrangement shall be made by evening.

and the mother shall be provided access to the children as directed. “In case of difficulties, counsel for the parties may coordinate between themselves,” the order recorded.

