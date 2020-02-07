Delhi HC allows teen to terminate 24-week-old pregnancy

The plea had said the rape victim was examined on January 25 and she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The plea had said the rape victim was examined on January 25 and she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a teenage rape victim to terminate her 24-week-old pregnancy and ordered that the DNA of the foetus be preserved to aid the investigation against the accused.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru passed the order, giving precedence to the girl and her family’s wishes, even though a medical board set up by Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on February 4 said there was a significant risk to the teenager in continuing with it. The court asked the doctor from RML to ensure the procedure is carried out soon, preferably within 24 hours. The plea had said the rape victim was examined on January 25 and she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant.

A case of rape and criminal intimidation has been lodged against the accused.

