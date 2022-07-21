Delhi HC allows 17-yr-old to terminate pregnancy at 26 weeks

Permitting a 17-year-old girl, a victim of sexual assault, to undergo termination of a pregnancy of over 26 weeks, the Delhi High Court said her misery and suffering would stand compounded even more if she were forced to bear the “mantle of motherhood at such a tender age”.

“The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life. The mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the foetus and take on onerous duties of motherhood is unimaginable,” said Justice Yashwant Varma in the order released Wednesday.

The court directed the hospital to constitute a medical board that may attend to the girl and oversee the termination of pregnancy. The court further directed the hospital to preserve the terminal foetus for DNA testing, which would be required in the proceedings of the criminal case.

“…If during the procedure for termination the board and attending doctors find there arises a risk to life of petitioner, they would have the discretion to cancel (it)…,” the court said. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in December 2021, and an FIR stands registered in that regard.