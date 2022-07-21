scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Delhi HC allows 17-yr-old to terminate pregnancy at 26 weeks

The court directed the hospital to constitute a medical board that may attend to the girl and oversee the termination of pregnancy.

New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 2:03:35 am
delhi high court, economically weaker sections (EWS), Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi High Court. (File)

Permitting a 17-year-old girl, a victim of sexual assault, to undergo termination of a pregnancy of over 26 weeks, the Delhi High Court said her misery and suffering would stand compounded even more if she were forced to bear the “mantle of motherhood at such a tender age”.

“The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life. The mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the foetus and take on onerous duties of motherhood is unimaginable,” said Justice Yashwant Varma in the order released Wednesday.

The court directed the hospital to constitute a medical board that may attend to the girl and oversee the termination of pregnancy. The court further directed the hospital to preserve the terminal foetus for DNA testing, which would be required in the proceedings of the criminal case.

More from Delhi

“…If during the procedure for termination the board and attending doctors find there arises a risk to life of petitioner, they would have the discretion to cancel (it)…,” the court said. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in December 2021, and an FIR stands registered in that regard.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement