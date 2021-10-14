HC directs alleged stalker to do community service at hospital after settlement with victim

Quashing a case of stalking and sexual harassment against a man on the basis of the settlement arrived between him and the victim, the Delhi High Court has directed the person to do community service at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for a month from October 15. It also imposed a cost of Rs 35,000 on the accused.

“After completion of one month, a certificate from the Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, be also filed to show compliance of the order. In case of any absenteeism/default or any misbehaviour on the part of the petitioner, the same shall be conveyed immediately by the Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, to the concerned SHO, who shall in turn inform the learned ASC for the State, for bringing the same to the notice of the Court and for seeking recall of the orders passed today,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad in an order.

Yash Kumar Chauhan was booked in June 2021 under Section 354, 354A, 35D and 506 of IPC by Preet Vihar Police station. The allegation against him was that he was stalking the complainant for a long time and also threatened to throw acid on her face if she refused to marry him. The accused allegedly also assaulted and abused the complainant which led to registration of the FIR.

During the pendency of the FIR, the accused and complainant arrived at a settlement. Chauhan then approached the High Court for quashing the case. The complainant told the court that he has apologised to her. Chauhan also told the court that he will never repeat such incidents in future.

Justice Prasad in the order, while quashing the FIR, said, “Taking into account the age of the petitioner and taking into account the fact that the petitioner has full life ahead of him and in view of the apology tendered by the petitioner and his undertaking not to repeat such incidents in the future and in view of the settlement arrived at between the parties, this Court is of the opinion that no useful purpose will be served in continuing the present proceedings”.

However, the court also said that it is inclined to direct Chauhan to do some social service to “atone for his sins” and asked him to report to the Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on October 15.

“This Court is also inclined to impose a cost of Rs.35,000/-(Rupees Twenty Thousand Only) on the petitioner. The amount shall be paid to the ‘Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties’,” said the court further.