Delhi HC directs AIIMS to terminate pregnancy of woman over foetal abnormalities

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh Tuesday observed that the six-member medical board constituted by AIIMS had diagnosed the existence of hypoplastic left heart syndrome in the foetus which showed that after birth the prognosis for the foetus is “quite poor”.

“There is thus an unambiguous report of the Medical Board confirming the reports given by the other diagnostic centres, whose reports have been placed on record by the Petitioner. In view of the report of the Medical Board, it is directed that the medical termination of the Petitioner’s pregnancy shall be carried out at AIIMS on 9th March, 2023. The exact time and location for the Petitioner to reach, shall be communicated by ld. Counsel for AIIMS to ld. Counsel for the Petitioner,” the HC directed.

The woman had approached the HC seeking directions to the Delhi government and AIIMS to medically terminate her pregnancy after she found out for the first time at 25 weeks gestation period that there were some foetal abnormalities. She was referred to a foetal medicine expert and foetal echocardiography conducted on February 25 showed significant foetal abnormalities.

The HC had previously directed the constitution of a medical board at AIIMS to examine the woman’s case. The medical board comprising six members and led by Dr J B Sharma, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the ultrasonography and foetal echo performed on March 6 suggests an “evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome with poor postnatal prognosis”.

The court said that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act in Section 3 provides for instances when pregnancies may be terminated. It also observed that the woman’s case would be governed by Section 3(2B) of the Act which “relaxes the conditions of the length of pregnancy”.

“Under Section 3(2B), termination of pregnancies which are beyond 24 weeks can be permitted only if the said termination is necessitated by the diagnosis of “substantial foetal abnormalities” by a Medical Board,” it said.