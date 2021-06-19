Delhi HC adjourns Gulfisha’s habeas corpus plea

The Delhi Police had opposed the habeas corpus plea by Fatima, a student activist, stating that it was not maintainable, and is a "blatant abuse of the process of law and deserves to be dismissed with cost".

Citing a large number of cases listed before it, the Delhi High Court Friday adjourned the hearing on Northeast Delhi riots accused Gulfisha Fatima’s habeas corpus plea seeking release in a UAPA case relating to alleged “larger conspiracy” in connection with the violence.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon adjourned the hearing to July 5. On the last date of hearing, the High Court had directed Fatima’s counsel to file a rejoinder to the police response and listed the case for hearing on June 18.

The Delhi Police had opposed the habeas corpus plea by Fatima, a student activist, stating that it was not maintainable, and is a “blatant abuse of the process of law and deserves to be dismissed with cost”.

Fatima was arrested in the case on April 11 and is currently in judicial custody. She has claimed that her detention in judicial custody is “illegal and invalid”.