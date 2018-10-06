Delhi HC acquits TV host Suhaib Ilyasi in wife’s murder case

Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi (Express archive photo) Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi (Express archive photo)

Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi (52) who was sentenced to life in jail for allegedly murdering his wife Anju 18 years ago, was Friday acquitted by the Delhi High Court, which observed that “forensic evidence fails” to establish that the “death was homicidal”.

“Merely because the deceased was found to be in good spirits around two hours prior to the incident would not rule out the possibility of her committing suicide by stabbing herself as a result of her quarrel with the appellant (Ilyasi), which has been spoken to by PW-18 (victim’s elder sister),” a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel said.

“The precise circumstances that led to the said decision of the deceased might be difficult to explain but surmises and conjectures cannot substitute proof,” the bench said.

The judges started their judgment with the question of whether Ilyasi murdered his wife or if it was a case of suicide.

The bench held that though the trial court, on December 16, 2017, had held that Ilyasi “indeed murdered his wife”, it added: “We, however, think not.”

The trial court had, on December 20, 2017, sentenced Ilyasi to life term, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju’s parents.

Ilyasi, who became a household name as the host of popular crime show, India’s Most Wanted, had appealed against his conviction and jail term.

Soon after Friday’s verdict, his daughter Aaliya (21), who was in court, said she always had trust in her father. “I am very very happy. I am not able to express myself much right now. All this while, we were silent about it because the judgment was yet to come. We have suffered a lot but I trust my father completely and I had always trusted him,” she said.

The HC bench accepted the arguments of Ilyasi’s advocate Rajiv Mohan that the trial court had reached the conclusion of guilt based on conjecture, and the conviction was not supported by material on record.

“In view of the evidence of medical professionals who comprised the first medical board and in light of the medical literature, this court rejects the plea of the prosecution that the medical evidence unmistakably and conclusively proves that the death was homicidal,” the HC said.

“With there being no matches of the chance prints lifted from the scene of crime with any of the specimen prints of the appellant, the forensic evidence too fails to establish that the death was homicidal,” the bench said in its 112-page verdict.

The HC observed that the testimonies of some witnesses, including Anju’s elder sister that Ilyasi had subjected his wife to harassment and cruelty over dowry demand, were not believable.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her east Delhi residence. She was declared dead on arrival. Ilyasi was arrested on March 28, 2001 and was later granted bail. He was jailed again on December 16, 2017 and has been in prison ever since.

