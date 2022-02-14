Delhi HC acquits three men in 2012 gangrape case, upholds conviction of three others

The Delhi High Court Monday acquitted three persons and upheld the sentence of three others in a gangrape case dating back to 2012.

In May 2012, a woman was raped by at least six men in two areas of the capital. The accused were convicted by the trial court in March 2016. The victim in the case was a ragpicker and remained in hospital for seven months for treatment after the incident.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in the verdict, said rape is one of the most barbaric and heinous crimes that is committed not only against the dignity of the rape victim but also against the society at large.

“These crimes are against the holy body of a woman and soul of the society. The object of the relevant penal law is to protect women from such offences and to keep alive the conscience of the society by weeding out such criminal proclivity,” said the court.

However, the court said the version of the prosecutrix is ridden with contradictions and wherever it is not backed by medical or circumstantial evidence, the same cannot be held to be reliable.

“Applying the same in the case, there are two sets of accused – one against whom there is no medical evidence and the other consists of those who are implicated by the medical evidence,” it said.

Acquitting Amit alias Sonu Jaat, Satyajeet Biswas alias Satte and Yasin Khan alias Tehna, the court said medical reports do not substantiate the involvement of these accused, and that the prosecution has not been able to produce any independent witnesses to substantiate its case.

The court upheld the conviction of Vicky alias Vijay, Lucky and Umar Shanker, saying the allegations against them are substantiated by medical evidence and forensic report. Among the three, Uma Shankar has already completed his sentence and has been ordered to be released.