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‘Haunted walks’ to horror movie screenings: Delhi’s interest in ‘paranormal’ goes beyond Halloween

From midnight movie screenings to haunted heritage walks in Mehrauli and Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi’s horror enthusiasts are redefining Halloween celebrations.

Book launch, By EricBook launch by Eric. (Source: Express Photo)
Written by: Jaspreet Singh
7 min readNew DelhiOct 31, 2026 07:24 AM IST First published on: Oct 31, 2026 at 07:14 AM IST

Delhi’s interest in horror has evolved beyond the stories centered around supernatural experiences told at casual gatherings. A new age of enthusiasts are seeking thrill this Halloween on Saturday with unique experiences by exploring ‘haunted heritage walks’ and attending movie screenings.

‘Felt an eerie presence’

For author and curator Anoushka Jain, it is often her ‘haunted walks’ that draw a bigger participation than the regular weekly heritage walks. The usual venues are Jamali-Kamali at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Feroz Shah Kotla Fort — two sites said to be “haunted by Djinns”. Legend has it that these “invisible shape-shifters can manifest themselves as humans or animals”.

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jaspreet singh
Jaspreet Singh

Jaspreet Singh is an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, currently working as Deputy... Read More

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