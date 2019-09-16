Delhi has not felt pinch of economic slowdown due to AAP govt’s schemes: Kejriwal

Saying that he understands the pains of traders as he belongs to the community, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the national capital has not felt the “pinch” of the economic slowdown because of the AAP government’s schemes.

At an event on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said he wanted the economic situation of the country to improve.

“I am from a traders’ family myself and I understand the agony, pains and problems faced by traders very well. In this period of economic slowdown, the people of Delhi are not feeling the pinch as much because of the Delhi government’s schemes,” Kejriwal said at the event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Several traders, including the elderly Mahashay Dharampal Gulati of the MDH group, were awarded by Kejriwal at the event.

Trade was “slowing down” and there was no increase in the salaries of people, although their expenses were rising, the chief minister said, adding that his government had provided a lot of support to the people of Delhi so that they did not feel the pinch of the slowdown in the economy.

“We waived electricity bills up to 200 units. We provided free water and waived the old water bills. Now, travelling in a bus will also be free for women,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the economy was passing through a “huge recession” and appealed to the Centre to take the necessary steps to turn it around.

“I came across many traders today who told me that their turnover had reduced by around 30 to 40 per cent. I hope the economy will improve soon so that trade also improves. We appeal to the central government to take all necessary steps to improve the economy,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that his government was sensitive towards traders and that it always took care of their interests.