Delhi has 7.78 per cent more voters this Lok Sabha poll

The national capital has 7.78 per cent more voters in 2019 as compared to 2014, when the general elections were last held, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office said Friday. However, there has been a decrease of 0.87 per cent as compared to the last final electoral roll which was released on January 10, 2018. The number of voters is likely to increase before the polls, an official statement added.

AAP has alleged names of around 30 lakh voters have been struck off the rolls. “Total electors during General Elections-2014 were 1,27,06,366 whereas electors as per final roll published on January 18, 2019, are 1,36,95,291, an increase of 9,88,925 (7.78%),” the statement said.

The objective of the revision was to get fresh enrolment, giving opportunities for correction and to invite objections against wrong inclusions, it said.