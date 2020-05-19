Delhi: Haryana, UP borders jammed as many arrive without passes

Both Gurgaon and Noida have sealed their borders with Delhi, allowing only healthcare workers, sanitation staff and those with e-passes to enter. (Express/Representational) Both Gurgaon and Noida have sealed their borders with Delhi, allowing only healthcare workers, sanitation staff and those with e-passes to enter. (Express/Representational)

Delhi’s borders with Noida and Gurgaon saw heavy traffic during peak hours on Monday, as the Centre relaxed curbs on the movement of people. Both NCR towns, however, made it clear that those who wish to enter would need e-passes issued by the administration.

“We saw more traffic than usual today, primarily because many people have resumed work. Also, people think that restrictions have been relaxed and that they can travel,” said UP Police constable Sanjeev Rana, who is posted at the DND flyway.

Policemen stationed at the borders maintained that the guidelines for crossing the border remain the same, unless a specific order is passed against it. People require passes issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, in order to enter Noida.

A couple returning to Noida from Delhi was among the many stopped Monday. Navneet Kaur (30) said, “I went to visit my mother-in-law in Dwarka as she was unwell. Now we can’t return as we don’t have a pass.” They were eventually allowed to pass after declaring that they would not try to cross the border without a pass again.

A group of migrants sat on the Noida side of the border. Ashish Kumar (35), a carpenter who works in Chhatarpur, said, “We waited to see if our factory will restart work but that doesn’t seem likely so we left in a cab to go to Kanpur. The taxi was not allowed into Noida. We thought we will walk from here but officials have told us that a bus will take us to a shelter home nearby.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police said: “Public should avoid crossing the border from DND or Kalindi Kunj to Noida without an e-pass.”

At the Delhi-Gurgaon border on the Expressway, vehicles lined up for almost a kilometre from the border, on the carriageway meant for vehicles travelling from Delhi to Gurgaon. “There was major traffic congestion at the border because of heavy flow of vehicles. The norms at the borders have not changed as of now, passes are still being checked,” said a Gurgaon traffic police officer.

