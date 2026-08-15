How Delhi, Haryana plan to tackle 30% loss of Yamuna water supplied to Capital

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Even as Haryana releases 330 cusecs of drinking water everyday for Delhi from the Yamuna river through Munak Canal, the Capital receives only 230 cusecs after accounting for 30% conveyance loss, according to officials. Eyeing a resolution of the persistent leakage issue, the Delhi and Haryana government are now planning to conduct a joint survey, The Indian Express has learnt.
Three meetings have already been held between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Haryana Irrigation department for the repair of the Delhi Sub-Branch canal (DSB), the key channel that originates in Haryana and supplies drinking water to the Capital, and address the transmission losses, said officials. The matter was also reviewed in a recently-held meeting on the Yamuna rejuvenation by the Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.
Highlighting another measure that is being considered, a senior government official explained, “The Delhi Chief Secretary has written a letter to Haryana Chief Secretary for a joint survey to ascertain the right way to develop a 1,000-cusec new pipeline,”a senior government official said.
Another official added, “Haryana’s Irrigation department has informed that a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) afresh is to be appointed… Delhi has already conveyed consent to bear its share for the lining of the DSB.”
During the meeting with the Delhi Water Minister, the ongoing problem of river pollution and frothing was also discussed, said officials, adding that a six-point action plan has been made to reduce the frothing in the Yamuna.
The action plan includes redesigning of the Okhla barrage to moderate the plunge and churn at the barrage gates that whip surfactant-laden water into foam, stop dumping of garbage into the river and clear solid waste accumulated in the channel, clear water hyacinth and other floating vegetation whose decay adds to the organic load.
Besides, there are also plans to remove the dhobi ghats, to end the direct discharge of detergent into drains, and unauthorised units discharging untreated effluent into the drainage system.
Officials said that between December 1, 2025 and July 22, 2026, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a survey inspected 11,230 units and closed 584 water-polluting units. Besides, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also flagged 188 polluting industrial units in non-conforming areas between April 8 and July 23 and shared details with the MCD for action.
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