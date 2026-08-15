How Delhi, Haryana plan to tackle 30% loss of Yamuna water supplied to Capital

The matter was also reviewed in a recently-held meeting on the Yamuna rejuvenation by the Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Even as Haryana releases 330 cusecs of drinking water everyday for Delhi from the Yamuna river through Munak Canal, the Capital receives only 230 cusecs after accounting for 30% conveyance loss, according to officials. Eyeing a resolution of the persistent leakage issue, the Delhi and Haryana government are now planning to conduct a joint survey, The Indian Express has learnt.

Three meetings have already been held between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Haryana Irrigation department for the repair of the Delhi Sub-Branch canal (DSB), the key channel that originates in Haryana and supplies drinking water to the Capital, and address the transmission losses, said officials. The matter was also reviewed in a recently-held meeting on the Yamuna rejuvenation by the Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.