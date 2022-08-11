scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

For Delhi-Haryana commuters, new integrated transit corridor

Under this project, the PWD is planning to construct a 600-metre-long three-lane flyover on both sides of the Metro line on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road near Udyog Nagar Metro station and an underpass for u-turn at Chaudhary Balbir.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 10:03:09 am
Under this project, the PWD is planning to construct a 600-metre-long three-lane flyover on both sides of the Metro line on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road near Udyog Nagar Metro station and an underpass for u-turn at Chaudhary Balbir. (Representational image: Express photo)

In a bid to decongest roads and provide a smooth commute for the public travelling from Delhi to Haryana, the Public Works Department has planned to develop an integrated transit corridor and improve street network connectivity at Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi junction, one of the key stretches connecting the borders of the capital.

Under this project, the PWD is planning to construct a 600-metre-long three-lane flyover on both sides of the Metro line on Laxmi Narayan Mandir Road near Udyog Nagar Metro station and an underpass for u-turn at Chaudhary Balbir. Besides, a one-lane for taking left turn lane from Nangloi to Mangolpuri, a two-lane slip road from Mangolpuri to Punjabi Bagh for south-left turn and a two-lane slip road for a westbound left turn from Punjabi Bagh to Vikas Puri have also been proposed under the plan.

Officials said the project will be carried out in a phased manner. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the PWD, directed the officials to complete the project in the stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters during the construction. The project is scheduled to be completed over the next one and half years, said officials.

“The junction is a major connecting point between Delhi, Haryana and other states and the traffic load has increased over the years. This project will help lakhs of commuters at Peeragarhi junction during peak hours,” said officials.

Officials said that the total width of new carriageway will be 20 metres. The proposed underpass will make the stretch signal-free. The underpass will have a two-lane carriageway at Balbir Singh Marg. “Having a signal-free stretch will decongest roads and provide a smooth commute to people of Delhi,” said the official.

The department has also planned to widen the ROB (Road Over Bridge) alongside the Ring Road going towards Mangolpuri. “At present, the ROB towards Mangolpuri creates heavy traffic congestion as it is very narrow. Therefore, the 500-metre stretch will be widened to three lanes on either side of the road. This will smoothen the flow of traffic along the stretch,” said an official.

Further, PWD has planned to construct two Foot Over Bridges (FOB) for smooth and safe pedestrian movements around the Peeragarhi junction and metro station.

“The Kejriwal government is committed to providing a hassle-free commute to all the commuters. In view of the same, the project to decongest Peeragarhi junction has been taken up from Jwala Heri Market (Chaudhary Balbir Singh) Red Light to Jwalapuri Red Light, NH-10 (Rohtak Road), by the government,” Sisodia said.

