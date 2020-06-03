Day after Delhi sealed borders: Now Haryana says borders to open only on mutual consent

Similar reports from the Gurgaon-Delhi border also came as the capital did not allow entry of vehicles and individuals without an e-pass. Similar reports from the Gurgaon-Delhi border also came as the capital did not allow entry of vehicles and individuals without an e-pass.

After the Delhi government decided to shut its borders with neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, restricting inter-state movement of individuals, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments.

“The guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs were followed while taking this decision (to open borders from Monday) but the Delhi government decided not to allow any movement. Now, any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government and borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments.” As a result of Delhi shutting its borders, chaos prevailed throughout the day on the Sonepat-Kundli border on the Ambala-Delhi national highway. Similar reports from the Gurgaon-Delhi border also came as the capital did not allow entry of vehicles and individuals without an e-pass.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for shutting Delhi’s borders at a time when the restrictions on inter-state movement were being lifted nationwide. “We followed MHA’s guidelines. When MHA imposed restrictions on inter-state movement and allowed only a few essential service categories, we followed it. Now, MHA has asked to open all borders; we again followed and opened our borders. However, Arvind Kejriwal has to move in Union government’s opposite direction. When MHA imposed restrictions on border, he opened it, and when MHA asked to open the borders, he shut it. He has a political agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the lockdown was enforced, the Gurgaon district magistrate explicitly stated Tuesday that Residents’ Welfare Associations have no authority to deviate from the ‘unlocking’ guidelines and impose additional restrictions.

In an order issued for phase 1 of ‘unlocking’, DM Amit Khatri stated, “RWAs shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties which have been permitted under these guidelines or for general movement into/within the society.”

The order also clarified that although there will be no restriction on “intra-state movement of persons and goods”, “inter-state movement shall continue to be regulated by previous orders”.

Among other changes is for private and government offices, which are permitted to operate in full strength. “However, for private offices, as far as possible, practice of work from home should be followed,” said the order. It added the Aarogya Setu app “shall be mandatory on all compatible mobile phones of all employees, both private and public”.

The order said hotels and hospitality services will remain closed, unless they are meant for housing health, police or government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons, or used for quarantine or isolation facilities. Restaurants can continue to operate their kitchens for home delivery or takeaway. All “permitted shops”, except those selling essential goods, can open between 9 am and 7 pm, but must ensure social distancing.

These norms can be adopted only in areas falling outside the 63 containment zones, where the lockdown is in place till June 30. Gurgaon reported 160 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases there to 1,063.

(With inputs from Sakshi Dayal)

