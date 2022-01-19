Fire at residential building in West Delhi, 22 rescued

A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar early on Wednesday. Officials said more than 22 people trapped in the fire were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel. No casualties have been reported.

According to the DFS, the incident took place around 3 am. The fire started from an electric board in the basement. Though the blaze was small, the smoke spread throughout the building and residents were unable to escape.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “We sent two fire tenders to the spot. The team found it was a seven-metre electric board that caught fire. The personnel rushed to all the apartments and rescued 22 people. The fire was doused in time”.